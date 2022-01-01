Chhattisgarh: Here's what you can expect from 2022

Rise in Baghels’ stature

While welcoming New Year 2022 on Saturday, Chhattisgarh also entered into election mode. Chief Minister Baghel’s influence is continuously increasing. In the last three and half years, he has performed outstandingly in the field of politics, cemented his position as CM and now he wants to emerge as a strong OBC leader on the national platform. In this context, to increase his height in the party he is attempting to grow closeness with the Gandhi family. Baghel’s team is playing a pivotal role in UP polls. From strategic planning to execution, Baghel's team is playing a prominent role.

C’garh will become organic state

After the success of Narwa Gurwa Ghurwa Badi flagship scheme, the CM wants to make Chhattisgarh as a major organic state. Therefore, in this year also cow, rural economy, farmers will get major attention in his policies as well as budget. Baghel recently announced that several rural industrial parks and mega mart will be opened in the state in 2022.

Congress got landslide victory in urban body polls

In recently held civic body polls, out of 15 urban bodies, Congress managed to register its influence in 14 of them including Municipal Council, Corporation, and Nagar panchayats. In the first week of January 2022, there are chances that Congress will form its government in 13 urban bodies. It is a major setback to the dominant opposition party like BJP.

Baghel-TS: Battle lost, war is still going

Despite this, Bhupesh Baghel safely completed the third year of his government by suppressing the chances of his close successor Health Minister TS Singh Deo. But TS hasn’t given a walkover. Internal fighting is still going on. Congress got 11 seats, BJP 7 and independent 2 in Baikunthpur Municipal Council elections. Despite this, it is the BJP that formed the government and got its Mayor. It is a highly embarrassing incident for Baghel's increasing influence. Political pundits said that TS has not surrendered yet.

Smart City Raipur will be declared cleanest city

The Mayor of Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) has taken a pledge that in year 2022, Raipur will be declared as cleanest city of India. In order to gain the faith of the Raipurians, the Mayor entered into a drainage and started cleaning. However, apart from it, RMC also took the decision to start to construct seven smart roads, redesign parks, and spend money on beautification of public places. For this, it will make an expenditure of Rs 50 crores on 10 big projects.

RDA homes will be made available to journalists on 15% discount

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to give gifts to the journalists in the new year 2022. While interacting with journalists in Raipur in a function, CM Baghel declared flats developed by Raipur Development Authority in Kamal Vihar area which will be made available to the journalists at a discounted rate. They will be given at 15% discount on purchase of RDA homes in Kamal Vihar.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 11:22 PM IST