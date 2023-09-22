Chhattisgarh: Gangrape Of Minor In Raipur Causes Political Uproar, Deputy CM Terms Incident As 'Unfortunate'

Amit Jogi | File pic

Raipur: The gang-rape incident of a 17-year-ikd girl in a multi-level parking complex, hosting the City Superintendent of Police’s office in the center of the capital city, Raipur near Jaistambh Chowk has created a political uproar in Chhattisgarh.

'Gangrape incident is most unfortunate': T S Singh Deo

On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo termed the incident most unfortunate. BJP is cornering Congress by holding it responsible for the poor law and order across the state.

Singh Deo said that it is unfortunate that the incident occurred at a place where there is a law and order agency. People should not have so much courage to indulge in such heinous acts.

On BJP's allegations, he said that they have something to say, it cannot be denied. But such incidents cannot be predicted. Such incidents can definitely be stopped by taking immediate action by imposing strict punishment.

Former minister Rajesh Munat wrote on X (Formerly Twitter) “Daughters are not safe in Nava Chhattisgarh. At the place of pride named after Veer Narayan Singh of the capital, incidents of stabbing and sometimes threatening of the police are taking place. The height of the limit is the Additional SP, considered the ‘Mike Two’ of the city, a minor was gang-raped under the office. Was the administration caught sleeping?

BJP attacks state govt

Senior BJP leader and Raipur MLA Brijmohan Aggarwal tweeted, - In Jai Stambh Chowk, the heart of the capital Raipur, right under the nose of the Additional SP office, where the hoarding of "effective law and order" of the Labor government has been put up, three rapists kept raping a minor girl. Is this the law and order of the state? If this incident happened near the Additional SP office, then the safety of the girls of the state cannot be imagined.

BJP MLA and state spokesperson Ranjana Sahu said - Congress and its ministers are silent on the atrocities against minors, Priyanka Gandhi is an expert in covering up the incidents, she came to participate in the Mahila Samridhi program, does she know the status of women in stated and what is the actual situation in the state?

Raipur or 'Rapepur'?: Asks Amit Jogi

JCC(J) Amit Jogi wrote- Priyanka ji came to Chhattisgarh after 9 months. The achievement of the Congress government is that 3 women are raped every day (Dainik Bhaskar report). That means, in these 9 months, more than 800 daughters of Chhattisgarh became victims. Even today, when Priyanka ji was speaking at Congress's 'Women's Conference' in Bhilai, at the same time a minor girl was becoming a victim of gang rape in Raipur. That too in the parking lot of the ASP office.

Jogi further wrote – ‘I am a girl, I can fight’, the government has forced our sisters of state to think 'I am a girl, why do I live in Chhattisgarh'? Before holding the 'Women's Conference', teach your ministers to 'respect women'. They have turned 'Raipur' as 'Rapepur.” The protector of criminals and rapists is called 'middleman', not the government.