 Chhattisgarh: Farmers Protest Against Elephant Menace; Demand Increase Compensation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Farmers Protest Against Elephant Menace; Demand Increase Compensation

Chhattisgarh: Farmers Protest Against Elephant Menace; Demand Increase Compensation

The protest, which began at noon, continued up to evening and received vigorous support from the villagers and other rural communities.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Farmers suffering huge loss from intruding of wild jumbos in their farms, block the highway in Amlidih, Raigarh district on Friday and staged a huge protest in support of their demands including hike in compensation for the damaged crop. Farmers complain the compensation provided by the forest department is inadequate to meet the loss they are continuously suffering.

Currently, the government offers a compensation of Rs 9,000 per acre for damaged crops. However, farmers argue that the actual cost to cultivate an acre can reach Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000, leaving them at a substantial financial loss. "The compensation is simply not enough," said Ashok Panda, a farmer from Amlidih. "After discussing the issue, farmers from several villages decided to take action due to our increasing hardships."

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: AIOS Team Assesses Eye Infections At Raipur’s Ambedkar Hospital After Dantewada...
article-image

The protest has disrupted traffic on the Raigad-Gharghoda main road, with heavy vehicles queuing up on both sides. Local police have arrived at the scene to mediate, but the farmers remain steadfast in their demands.

They pressed demand for revision of compensation rates.

FPJ Shorts
Chhattisgarh: 4 Murders In 24 Hours, Including 3 On Diwali; Police Investigate Multiple Incidents In Raipur
Chhattisgarh: 4 Murders In 24 Hours, Including 3 On Diwali; Police Investigate Multiple Incidents In Raipur
Mumbai: Central Railway Announces 10 Special Trains For Diwali And Chhath Pooja Festivities To Meet Travel Demand
Mumbai: Central Railway Announces 10 Special Trains For Diwali And Chhath Pooja Festivities To Meet Travel Demand
West Bengal: Governor CV Ananda Bose Launches 'Apna Bhaarat - Jagta Bengal' To Enhance National Pride And Community Welfare
West Bengal: Governor CV Ananda Bose Launches 'Apna Bhaarat - Jagta Bengal' To Enhance National Pride And Community Welfare
Mumbai: Western Railway Commuters Protest Extra Helmet Storage Charges At Parking Lots, Demand Action
Mumbai: Western Railway Commuters Protest Extra Helmet Storage Charges At Parking Lots, Demand Action

The protest, which began at noon, continued up to evening and received vigorous support from the villagers and other rural communities.

Senior level forest and administration officers agreed on the verge of anonymity that it required fresh revision as the agriculture is becoming challenging day-by-day and in the coming days wild animal and human conflict will increase because forest area is dwindling due to mining and other developmental activities.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: Raipur Commissioner Suspends Gariaband BEO Officer Over Misconduct, Delays In Duties
article-image

Notably, for the past 15 days, a group of approximately 45 elephants has been roaming the Gharghoda forest range, causing significant damage to crops at night. Recently, the elephants trampled fields in the Bhalumar and Amlidih Pandripani areas, intensifying concerns among local farmers. Wild Jumbos are continuously damaging the crops in the elephant affected areas, villagers complained. 

However, in this case, as tensions continue escalating, the community seems united in their call for increased compensation. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: Governor CV Ananda Bose Launches 'Apna Bhaarat - Jagta Bengal' To Enhance National...

West Bengal: Governor CV Ananda Bose Launches 'Apna Bhaarat - Jagta Bengal' To Enhance National...

Greater Noida: Woman Dies After Speeding SUV Hits, Drags & Rams Her Into Pole; Horrific CCTV Visuals...

Greater Noida: Woman Dies After Speeding SUV Hits, Drags & Rams Her Into Pole; Horrific CCTV Visuals...

Lawrence Bishnoi Appointed President Of Youth Wing Of All India Animal Protection Bishnoi Samaj Amid...

Lawrence Bishnoi Appointed President Of Youth Wing Of All India Animal Protection Bishnoi Samaj Amid...

Punjab: Police Bust Interstate Weapons Smuggling Module, Arrest 7 With 12 Pistols, 16 Magazines & 23...

Punjab: Police Bust Interstate Weapons Smuggling Module, Arrest 7 With 12 Pistols, 16 Magazines & 23...

Chhattisgarh: Carcass Of Baby Elephant Found; Suspected Electrocution

Chhattisgarh: Carcass Of Baby Elephant Found; Suspected Electrocution