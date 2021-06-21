Chhattisgarh: Eight tribesmen lynched in Balrampur, accused arrested

Raipur, June 21: Eight tribesmen including two minors were abducted and brutally lynched in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district.

After the video of the tragic incident went viral on the internet. The police swung into action and arrested 10 men in the connection.

In the horrific video, men wielding sticks were seen beating all the eight tribals one by one. The victims of lynching include two fifteen years old minors.

As per information received, eight persons of Pando tribe of Chera village, limits Dindo Police Station, district Balrampur were forcefully taken hostage, and brutally beaten under suspicion of fishing from the village pond without permission.

Sources said, the village musclemen including the Sarpanch forcefully took away the Devrup Pando (30), Raj Kumar Pando ( 22), Rajbali Pando (35) Ramdhani Pando (35), Lal Bihari Pando(15 ), Suresh Pando (35), Mandhari Pando (30), Puruk Pando (20) proximity to the village pond.

They tied these Pando with the tree, and mercilessly beat them with belt, sticks, punches and kicks, the villagers alleged.

The hooligans also issued khap like diktat to poor Pando tribesmen to handover Rs 35,000 each to the village Sarpanch Pati(husband) as a punishment for their alleged act of theft of catching fish from the pond without permission.

The village ruffians also warned of serious consequences if they report the matter to the police or media.

However, somehow the video to brutal torture leaked into the media.

It was also informed that the village reservoir is a government pond where the village bullies were illegally carrying out fish farming.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Durgesh Jaiswal said, following the complaint police have arrested ten accused in the case and sent them to jail including Sarpanch Pati (husband) Satyam Yadav.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Balrampur, Ramakrishna Sahu told the media, the unfortunate incident occurred on June 16 and remained unnoticed for four days.

However, on Sunday night when the police got information about the leaked video circulated on the internet, it immediately took action and booked ten people in the connection under relevant sections of IPC, SC and ST atrocity prevention Act and JJ Act.

All the ten accused were arrested, the SP added.