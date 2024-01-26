Chhattisgarh: ED Files FIR Against 35 Businessmen, Political Leaders, Officers In Coal & Liquor Scams

Representational Image

Raipur: After the Enforcement Directorate, Chhattisgarh Economic Office Wing-Anti-Corruption Bureau had filed a first information report against 35 people that included businessmen, political leaders and administrative officers.

Based on the complaint of ED Deputy Director Sandeep Ahuja, the FIR has named businessman Suryakant Tiwri, IAS officer Sameer Bishnoi, Saumya Chaurasia, district mining officers, Congress leaders, Ministers and MLAs. The FIR mentions the evidence collected by the ED. The FIR states that the maximum amount of the scam went to Ramgopal Agrawal with ₹52 crore, followed by the then deputy secretary Saumya Chaurasia with ₹36 crore, Sameer Bishnoi ₹10 crore and Ranu Sahu ₹5 crore. There are IPS officers also named in the coal scam. A total of 35 people have been named as alleged accused in the scam.

FIR filed for liquor scam

Another FIR is for the liquor scam. The officers named are IAS Niranjan Das, Anil Tuteja, his son Yash Tuteja, S K Tripathi, Vivek Dhand and the then excise minister Kawasi Lakhma. Apart from other names are Anwar Debhar, Arvind Singh, Vijay Bhatia, excise department officers and employees.

Reliable sources said that in both the cases, the ED had filed the application to register the FIR in the month of March 2023. It was the period when Congress party led the state government and it was not registered. With change in guard from Congress to BJP, the agency had filed the FIR. In both cases the sections under corruption and cheating.

Read Also Chhattisgarh: Supreme Court Stays ED Probe Into Alleged Liquor Scam Case

Both accused are under judicial custody

In both cases, ED had been conducting the investigation. Both Coal and liquor scam alleged accused are in jail under judicial custody, even more than a year.

In Noida also one FIR had already been registered based on the complaint of the ED. The excise secretary, special secretary along with five others under section 420, 468, 471, 473 and 120b.

The preliminary investigation of ED revealed that against the rule the state government officers had floated a tender and work was given to Noida based Messers Prizm Holography Security Films Private Limited, even after the company was ineligible to participate in the tender process. The allegation is that state officials took a commission of 8 paise per hologram. The FIR has the name of the company MD Vidu Gupta.