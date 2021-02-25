Chhattisgarh: Ease of doing business puts the state on the sixth rank in the country

A ranking of states was released jointly today by the ministry of finance and commerce and industry, Government of India in Ease of Doing Business.

The state of Chhattisgarh has secured the sixth position in the country in ease of doing business. Despite the Corona crisis, the state of Chhattisgarh has managed to retain its position of the year 2018. This ranking has been released on the basis of implementing the plan of business improvement for improving the business environment in the country, in which Andhra Pradesh is at the top. Last time, this ranking was released in 2018.

Uttar Pradesh is ranked second in the rankings released by the ministry, Telangana is third, Madhya Pradesh is fourth, Jharkhand is ranked fifth.

Chhattisgarh has secured the sixth position. Himachal Pradesh is ranked seventh, Rajasthan eighth, West Bengal ninth and Gujarat tenth.

It is worth mentioning here that the ranking of Ease of Doing Business includes the manners and conditions of doing business.

Its purpose is to provide facilities to the investors sitting at home, so that they can start new business. Online transactions, completion of work within time limit, resolving industrial disputes etc are included in it. This ranking is given by the World Bank after a survey. This ranking is considered very important in business and investment world.

On the basis of this ranking, Investors decide their investment policies and decisions.

The new Industrial policy of Chhattisgarh government has made many new provisions to promote industries and encourage entrepreneurs in the state, due to which there is positive change in the state of industry and business in Chhattisgarh. This is the reason that despite the recession in the country and the world, the economy of Chhattisgarh state has remained dynamic.

CHHATTISGARH GETS MORE PRIVATE EeX INVESTMENT IN Q3

Despite funding constrain due to Centre’s reduction in capital expenditure (CapEx), Chhattisgarh has managed to be in the top ten list of states with more private investment in manufacturing sector in the third quarter (Q3) of 2020-21.

Chhattisgarh has received Rs 10,228 crore investment projects between October and December 2020 as per the report by projects, indicating that the state government’s new industrial policies are investor-friendly.

During the lockdown, Chhattisgarh's industries were first in the country to have started functioning in the month of April 2020. Many concessions and facilities were given by the state government keeping in view the difficulties faced by the industries.

Industries in the core sector were given subsidies in electricity bills. All necessary arrangements were made to ensure supply of raw materials, and finished goods to reach the market. Guidelines were also issued to enable easy supply of raw materials from other states to Chhattisgarh. Projects Today is India’s largest databank with updated projects information on new and ongoing projects from all sectors across India.