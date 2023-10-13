Chhattisgarh: 'Don't Vote For BJP', Says Pawan Khera; Saffron Party Counters

Pawan Khera (centre) unveiling poster | FPJ

Raipur: National President of Congress Communication Department Chief Pawan Khera addressed a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan, Raipur on Thursday and urged people not to vote BJP.

Voting for BJP means voting for Adani, Khera said while urging the people of Chhattisgarh he requested not to vote for BJP.

Possible consequences if BJP comes to power in state

All the welfare schemes such as paddy procurement on higher prices with bonus in the form Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojana, procurement of Tendu leaves at high prices, Go Dhan Nyay Yojana, Chhattisgahiya Olympic, feeling of Chhattisgarhiya pride will be hampered, stopped and smashed once you elect BJP, he said.

Congress waived the loans of farmers, giving waiver in power bills by subsidizing it, will stop once BJP comes in power, everything will be handed over to Adani, he alleged.

Modi is working for his friends, not for the public, his welfare and empowerment means handing over the national assets at throw away prices to Adani. He alleged that the Modi government and BJP want to deprive, tribals, reserved category people, common Chhattisgarhiya of their basic rights and access to amenities for Adani.

Congress is continuously fighting for common people, deprived masses, middle class people and to ensure they will not suffer injustice, people have to vote for Congress party, he urged.

Modiji and BJP wanted to hand over the mines of Chhattisgarh, cement and thermal power plants, to his friend Adani, but Congress will keep on opposing. Congress is a party which fights for common people, civilians rights, he said. He expressed serious concerns about the possible implications if Chhattisgarh elect BJP in the upcoming assembly polls.

Khera unveils propaganda poster

During the press conference Khera also unveiled a poster having satirical remarks communicating a stark message: "Button Kamal Par Dabega To VV Pat Se Adani Niklega" (If you press the lotus button, Adani will emerge from the voting machine).

The poster highlights the fears that natural resources such as bauxite, iron ore, cement companies, power plants, and Hira Khadan of Devbhog might be transferred to the Adani Group if the BJP secures power in the state.

In a detailed explanation of the Congress party's stance, Khera emphasized that a vote for the BJP could lead to a significant shift in control of Chhattisgarh's resources. He urged voters to consider the consequences of their choice carefully.

BJP counterattacks

Over the allegations of Khera, instead of defending, BJP aggressively counterattacked.

Vijay Sharma, Mahamantri BJP said, in the last five years, Chhattisgarh has become hub of corruption, commissioning, mafia rule. Despite all the central leaders coming to Raipur seriously attempting to cover up the Baghel rule, they failed. Chhattisgarh is not going to listen to fake claims made by Congress party leaders, rather the public will uproot this government in assembly elections, he added.