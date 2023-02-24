Congress leader Pawan Khera tenders unconditional apology; Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reacts

Himanta Biswa Sarma (L), Pawan Khera (R) |

Congress leader Pawan Khera who was accused of insulting PM Modi has tendered an unconditional apology for his comment. Soon after his apology, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted to the apology taking a dig at the accused.

The majesty of law shall always prevail. The accused has tendered an unconditional apology (Para 7)



We hope that keeping the sanctity of public spaces, no one will use uncivilized language in political discourse hereafter. @assampolice will follow the matter to its logical end. pic.twitter.com/kaAnuMS2W0 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 24, 2023

"The majesty of law shall always prevail. The accused has tendered an unconditional apology (Para 7) We hope that keeping the sanctity of public spaces, no one will use uncivilized language in political discourse hereafter. @assampolice will follow the matter to its logical end," said Sarma in a tweet.

Khera was arrested by Assam police

Congress leader Pawan Khera was arrested by the Assam police at the Delhi airport over an alleged insult to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a press conference he had held earlier.

The Congress Spokesperson was taken off an IndiGo flight to Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur while he, along with several other Congress leaders, was on his way to attend a meeting of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

High voltage drama at Delhi airport

Soon after his arrest, nearly 50 leaders launched an unprecedented protest on the tarmac beside the airplane, refusing to let the flight take off.

While being whisked away by the Assam police, Khera told media, "We will see (in which case they are taking me). It's a long battle and I'm ready to fight."

The Congress party also approached the Supreme Court against the arrest and managed to obtain an interim bail for Khera.

What was Khera’s comment that allegedly insulted PM Modi?

The FIR filed against Khera by a BJP leader is based on a recent press conference where Khera fumbled PM Modi’s name while demanding a joint parliamentary probe into the alleged manipulation of stocks by the Adani Group.

During the press conference, as reported by NDTV, Khera said, "If Narasimha Rao could form a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee), if Atal Bihari Vajpayee could form a JPC, then what problem does Narendra Gautam Das...sorry Damodardas...Modi have?"

The BJP strongly criticised Khera’s comment and said that his remarks was not unintentional. In a tweet on February 20, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that Khera's remarks on PM's father have blessing of the top levels of Congress.

"Make no mistake- pathetic remarks by courtier Pawan Khera on PM’s father have blessings of the top levels of Congress, which is full of entitlement and disdain against a person of humble origins being PM. India will not forget or forgive these horrible remarks of Congressmen," he tweeted.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)