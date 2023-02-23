e-Paper Get App
Sanjay Raut on Pawan Khera's arrest: 'They’re (BJP) choking opposition parties.. this is emergency'

Delhi Police stopped Congress leader Pawan Khera from flying to Raipur, citing the FIR against him after his statement on PM Narendra Modi's father.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
Sanjay Raut on Pawan Khera's arrest: 'They’re (BJP) choking opposition parties.. this is emergency' | ANI
Reacting on Congress leader Pawan Khera's arrest, Uddhav Thackeray Faction MP Sanjay Raut has called the situation in the country 'an emergency'. Pointing out to timing of the arrest, Raut said that the BJP wanted to make big news, and hence they arrested Pawan Khera.

Attacking the saffron party further, Raut said that 24 hours before Congress session in Chhattisgarh, CM’s close aides and Congress leaders were raided by central agencies like the ED and the CBI. "They’re choking the opposition parties. This is emergency only, Raut has said.

article-image

Pawan Khera arrest

Assam Police arrested Congress leader Pawan Khera at Delhi airport on Thursday afternoon, following a high-voltage drama at the airport. Earlier, at the Delhi airport on Thursday morning, Delhi Police stopped Congress leader Pawan Khera from flying to Raipur, citing the FIR against him after his statement on PM Narendra Modi's father.


Case registered by Assam Police in Assam

"A case has been registered against Congress leader Pawan Khera at the Haflong police station in Assam's Dima Hasao district. A team of Assam police left for Delhi to take remand of Pawan Khera in connection with the case. We have requested Delhi police to arrest him (Pawan Khera). We will bring him to Assam after taking permission from a local court: Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, IGP L&O & Spox of Assam police to ANI.

Khera claimed that the police wanted to check his luggage. "I was told they wanted to see my luggage. I said I don't have anything except a handbag. When I came down from the aircraft, I was told I can't go and DCP will come. I don't know why I am being stopped," Congress leader Pawan Khera told media.

article-image

