Chhattisgarh: 'Congress Will Form Govt In All 5 Poll Bound States,' Says Pramod Tiwari

Senior Congress Pramod Tiwari | FPJ

RAIPUR: Congress Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari in capital city Raipur claimed Congress will form government in all the poll bound five states.

While addressing a press conference on Friday in Chhattisgarh Congress state headquarters at Rajiv Bhawan, Tiwari claimed that they are forming a government after assembly elections in all the five states such as Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Mizoram.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP reiterated that their party will register victory in assembly elections in all the poll bound states.

Congress confident of winning in Chattisgarh

Despite BJP continuously indulging in defaming the Congress government, our party worked for the people for the last five years and will surely win with full majority in Chhattisgarh, he claimed.

The senior Congress leader clarified that the Congress has resolved its dispute in Rajasthan and there is no resentment against the Rajasthan government. There is a wave in favour of Congress in Telangana. Change is visible in Telangana. If the Congress fails to get an absolute majority in Meghalaya, the party will form an alliance government there, he added.

Senior Congress leaders asked the BJP leaders and Modi government, what else have they done apart from the misuse of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT). Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel government has received 65 national awards for his good work on behalf of the BJP government at the Centre. In such a situation, there is no point in BJP leaders raising questions on Bhupesh government.

Bhupesh Baghel known as the best CM in country: Tiwari

Tiwari said that Bhupesh Baghel is known as the best Chief Minister of the country. The people of Chhattisgarh have directly benefited from the schemes of the Bhupesh government. There has been economic progress. The Modi government is privatizing the Nagarnar Steel Plant. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP government at the Centre are lying on the issue of disinvestment of Nagarnar Steel Plant.

If this is wrong, then the Modi government should also show the document for cancellation order, in which it has been mentioned that disinvestment will not be held in Nagarnar Steel Plant. There will be no benefit in lying, he added.

Read Also Chhattisgarh To Celebrate Diwali 'Thrice', Says Amit Shah During Jagdalpur Rally

Ram temple in Ayodhya is being built on SC's order, says Tiwari

Deputy Leader of Congress in Rajya Sabha Tiwari said that the BJP did not want to build the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Ram temple is being built after the decision of the Supreme Court and with the sentiments of the public, he added.

State Congress Media Chief Sushil Anand Shukla, Senior Congress Spokespersons Surendra Sharma, Dhananjay Singh Thakur, Surendra Verma, State Congress Spokesman Nitin Bhansali and other leaders were present in the press conference.

Read Also Nagarnar Steel Plant Row: Chhattisgarh CM Challenges BJP To Make Privatisation Papers Public

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)