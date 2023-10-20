Nagarnar Steel Plant Row: Chhattisgarh CM Challenges BJP To Make Privatisation Papers Public

CM Bhupesh Bhagel | FPJ

Raipur: NMDC steel plant at Nagarnar worth ₹23,800 crore again became a matter of major conflict between BJP and ruling party Congress in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel while addressing an election related rally in Jagdalpur on Friday, counterattacked the Home Minister Amit Shah’ Thursday’s statement on Nagarnar Steel plant.

Amit Shah is against privatisation of Nagarnar Steel Plant

Shah said, “Nagarnar steel plant will not be privatised”. Meanwhile, Congress alleged that BJP pushed the papers for the privatisation.

Five years ago a committee was formed in the prime minister’s chairmanship which has already moved papers for the privatisation of the plant in the name of disinvestment. Representatives of five companies visited and inspected the Nagarnar Steel Plant on Thursday, the CM said.

There are lots of differences between what BJP leaders promise, preach and what they deliver. He challenged the BJP top leaders including PM Modi and Home Minister Shah to put the papers related to Nagarnar Steel plant public privatization in public domain. BJP leaders cannot take even a pinch of soil from Bastar, what they are talking about Nagarnar, Baghel dared top BJP leaders.

PM Modi dedicated Nagarnar Steel plant to the public

Notably, PM Modi dedicated the mammoth Nagarnar Steel plant, worth ₹23,800 crore to the public on October 2 with a hope that will provide a major impetus to the development of Bastar and create innumerable opportunities for the youth of the Bastar including the direct and indirect jobs.

However, after the PM dedicated the plant to the nation, it marred into political controversies. Congress has several times claimed that the Modi government hatched a conspiracy of privatisation so that the steel plant worth crores of rupees can be handed over to India's controversial conglomerate Adani group.

