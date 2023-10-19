Chhattisgarh To Celebrate Diwali 'Thrice', Says Amit Shah During Jagdalpur Rally

Amit Shah at Jagdalpur rally | FPJ

People of Chhattisgarh will celebrate Diwali thrice, this time Home Minister Amit Shah said while addressing a rally in Jagdalpur on Thursday.

First when Diwali is there, second on 3rd December when lotus will bloom in Chhattisgarh and third time on January 1, when the work of Ram Lala temple in Ayodhya will be completed, Shah said.

No plan to privatise NMDC Steel plant

The Home Minister cum BJP central leader , who was in Jagdalpur to attend a party programme on Thursday, also clarified that there was no plan to privatise the NMDC Steel plant. “The plant belongs to the people of Bastar and it will not be privatised,” Shah said while addressing a public meeting.

Notably, the privatization of Bastar’s newly opened mega Nagarnar Steel Plant has become a battle of turf for both the parties in the tribal dominated division.

Ongoing feud between both parties over Bastar plant

In poll bound Chhattisgarh both the parties are trying to take the credit to have opening of the mega steel plant in Bastar secondly also branding each other that their government is pushing hard for the privatization of the mega steel plant.

Apart from addressing a rally in Jagdalpur he also addressed a rally in Kondagaon and appealed the public to vote for BJP.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing the public rally at Jagdalpur and later at Kondagaon on Thursday.