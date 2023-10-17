Chhattisgarh Congress Files Complaint Against Home Minister Amit Shah For Alleged Hate Speech Ahead Of State Assembly Elections

FPJ

Chhattisgarh Congress has filed a written complaint against Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Chhattisgarh Reena Babasaheb Kangale alleging that Shah incited religious sentiments by delivering hate speech in a mass gathering.

Shah was alleged of giving hate speech during former Chief Minister Raman Singh’s nomination rally in Rajnandgaon town of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

A delegation of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) led by State Congress Media Chief Sushil Anand Shukla approached the office of the CEO in the state capital on Tuesday afternoon and submitted a complaint letter addressing the CEO Chhattisgarh via Joint CEO Neelesh Kshirsagar.

Allegations of escalating communal tension

In the complaint letter, it has been mentioned that Shah incited the religious feeling while addressing a public meeting may result in further escalation of communal tension and enmity among the religious communities.

While delivering is speech a public meeting in Rajnandgaon on Monday, Shah said, Bhupesh Baghel government had killed Bhuwneshwar Sahu of Chhattisgarh by lynching for appeasement.

The BJP decided to penalise the killers of Bhuwneshwar Sahu and as a mark of tribute, his father has been fielded on the BJP ticket from Saja seat in the assembly poll.

'Malicious attempt to incite communal tension'

Amit Shah’s such statement is objectionable and its purpose was to incite communal sentiments for political gain in the assembly election, Shukla complained.

It is the reality that the State government took quick action in connection with the Biranpur incident. All the accused were arrested and sent to jail. Due to fear in the assembly poll in Chhattisgarh, Shah wants to incite communal sentiments, the party alleged.

While addressing the election rally in Rajnandgaon,Shah, made a malicious attempt to incite communal tension with the aim of religious polarisation, Congress alleged.

The BJP leaders in Chhattisgarh are continuously trying to make their political gains on the Biranpur incident in a planned manner. In a case in which the investigation has been completed, the challan has been presented in the court, the decision of the lower court has also to come.

The malicious attempt by the Union Home minister to incite hysteria against him with the aim of communal polarisation is clearly a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, Shukla said. Therefore, it is requested that strict action should be taken against Shah, former chief minister Singh and BJP state president Arun Sao, read the complaint letter, he mentioned.

Senior State Congress Spokesmen Dhananjay Singh Thakur, Ghanshyam Raju Tiwari, Surendra Verma, Joint General Secretary Ajay Sahu, Spokesmen Nitin Bhansali, Mani Vaishnav and Sujeet Ghidaure were present on the occasion.

