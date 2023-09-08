Chhattisgarh: 'Congress Unites, BJP Divides,' Says Mallikarjun Kharge On His 2-Day Visit To State | FPJ

Rajnandgaon: Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a mega public conference Bharose ka Sammelan’ in Rajnandgaon, on Friday in the electoral constituency of former Chief Minister and vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Dr. Raman Singh. While addressing the mega public gathering in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Congress is engaged in uniting Bharat, but they (BJP) are trying to break it."

The Congress national president uniformly made scathing attacks on the previous Raman Singh led BJP government and ruling Modi government at centre in Rajnandgaon.

Kharge alleges BJP's ₹7 lakh crore mega scam

In his forty minutes speech, Kharge levelled serious allegations against Modi government and referring the points of CAG report, he alleged that mega scam of ₹7 lakh crore occurred in Modi rule and instead of probing the case, it is sending national investigation agencies like ED, CBI, CBDT and others to carry out raids on the residential premises of Congress leaders. Its only intention is to threaten and create panic in Congress leaders, “Congressmen are not frightened by such tactics, our spirits are quite high we will fight and give befitting reply”, Kharge said. If frightened earlier of loss, we have not fought British, and India would have not independent, he said.

Even in difficult times, the Congress government created world class institutions like SAIL, NTPC, NMDC, AIIMS, IIT, ISRO and many more Public Sector Units, and the development of whatever has been achieved in the nation is due to Congress, we laid strong foundations. Unfortunately, the Modi led BJP government is selling out these PSUs. Ruling Modi government only works to serve the interests of its conglomerate friends such as Adani and Ambani, but the Congress government works for the empowerment of the poor, SC, ST, OBC, women, unprivileged and weaker sections of the society, he said.

He mentioned, the BJP government is playing politics of divide and rule, spewing the venom of hatred, violence meanwhile Congress is working on unification of India.

Read Also Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge Appoints Arvinder Singh Lovely As Delhi Congress Chief

Mallikarjun Kharge praises Congress and its works

“We love Bharat. Rahul Gandhi took out a foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and named the yatra as Bharat Jodo. We are engaged in uniting Bharat and you (BJP) are engaged in breaking it,” he said.

“If you (BJP) hate ‘India’, then why PM Modi has given words like ‘Startup India’, ‘Digital India’, ‘Khelo India’ and ‘Make in India’? We have to fight against this mentality (of BJP),” he mentioned. "We have formed an alliance INDIA for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and now BJP is saying the country’s name India should be changed to Bharat. There is both India and Bharat in the Constitution itself. Then why are they triggering a dispute over it,” Kharge said.

Apart from making scathing remarks on BJP, Modi and Raman Singh, Kharge lauded the works of Baghel government saying, "The benefits that the Chhattisgarh Congress government is giving is a big thing. People should get facilities and when they get facilities there's a wave of happiness among them..."

Kharge felicitates Baghel | FPJ

He supported the initiatives of farmer friendly policies of Baghel government including record paddy procurement and new announcement of purchasing of 20 quintals of paddy per acre in the state.

Before Kharge, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel addressed the mass gathering and announced, Chhattisgarh government will procure 20 quintals of paddy per acre from farmers.

Chhattisgarh women | FPJ

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)