Chhattisgarh: Congress takes out 'mashaal rally' against Modi govt policies in Raipur | Representative Image

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Congress party (State Unit of All India Congress Party) carried out torch (Mashaal) rally against Modi government alleged tyrannical rule and termination of parliamentary membership of former chairman Rahul Gandhi in the capital city Raipur on Saturday. The rally started around 7 o’clock from Gandhi Maidan and concluded at Azad chowk.

CM Baghel: Will not stop and keep fighting for justice

The rally was addressed and attended by all the senior Congress leaders including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, AICC General Secretary cum Chhattisgarh in-charge Kumari Selja, State President Mohan Markam, secretary-in-charge Chhattisgarh Congress Chandan Yadav and others.

While speaking to the massive gathering of Congressmen, CM Bhupesh Baghel mentioned that they will not stop and keep fighting for justice. Meanwhile, Kumari Selja made it clear that Congress is fighting to defend democracy and protect the people’s right and will not stop till the Modi government does not step down.

The Congress members across the state gathered in Raipur to participate in the rally.

Apart from attending the rally, Kumari Selja along with the Minister Lakhma met the Congress members getting treatment in DKS Hospital in Raipur. Some Congress members badly burnt while lighting an effigy of the Modi government in Jagdalpur Bastar on Friday.

However, at the rally BJP reacted strongly and said, instead of bowing down and defending Rahul Gandhi’s termination, if the Congress leaders raised the public issues then it might act as an effective measure in restoring public faith in Congress.