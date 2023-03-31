Chhattisgarh: Congress to organise rally in Raipur against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi |

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Congress has decided to take out a torch (mashal) rally in Raipur on Saturday against the Narendra Modi government's tyranny and undemocratic moves against Rahul Gandhi, Satyanarayan Sharma, party MLA and president of Jay Bharat Satyagraha campaign said.

A protest rally will start from Gandhi Maidan, Raipur, at 7pm and conclude at Azad chowk at night, he added.

CM to attend the rally

All the senior Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, AICC general secretary-cum-Chhattisgarh in-charge Kumari Selja, state president Mohan Markam, secretary-in-charge Chhattisgarh Congress Chandan Yadav, Saptgiri Ulka, Vijay Jangid and others will take part in the rally, Sushil Anand Shukla, Congress communication department head said.

Also, Congress's new building will be inaugurated by Baghel at 6pm, Shukla added.

Reacting to Rahul's expulsion and Congress taking out rallies against the Modi government, BJP chief spokesperson Ajay Chandrakar took a jibe and said, “When Lalu Yadav and other parliamentarians were disqualified, it never became an issue. Now, the Congress is making it an issue because it is a party of preachers, whose only ambition is to shield the heir of the Nehru-Gandhi family.”