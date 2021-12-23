Chhattisgarh: Congress registers victory in civic body polls, registers victory in 12 urban civic bodies

The ruling Congress Party swept the civic body polls in Chhattisgarh State. According to polling results and counting trends, out of 15 urban civic bodies, Congress registered victory in 12 urban bodies on Thursday. BJP registered victory in Jamul Municipal Council, meanwhile, in Khariagarh both the parties received 10 seats each.

Moreover, Raipur's Birgaon Municipal Corporation seat, despite both the parties Congress and BJP flexing their muscles none of the party got clear cut majority. Here, Congress won 19 seats, BJP 10 and independent registered victory over 11 seats and for the formation of the government Congress has to take help of independent candidates.

In Bhilai-Charoda Municipal Corporation, Congress won 21 seats, BJP 13 and six seats won by independents. As the seat falls in the constituency of CM Baghel, so the contest became a war of turf for both BJP and Congress, but the Congress registered a mammoth victory here. Meanwhile, in Rishali Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pandey image were on stake. Bhilai Municipal Corporation results awaited and counting of votes was under progress till the report was filed.

However, these victories will act as a booster for the image of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The poll results also saved the skin of Congress Ministers Ravindra Choubey, Anila Bhedia, Tamradhwaj Sahu.Other side, it will compel the BJP top brass leaders to rethink its Chhattisgarh strategy.

The grand victory in civic body polls indicate that the people are quite happy with initiatives taken by the Baghel government and work done in the tenure of three years, Chhattisgarh Congress State President Mohan Markam said. We succeed in winning the hearts and minds of the public of Chhattisgarh, he added.

In Bastar, Minister Lakhma's magic worked perfectly. Congress registered landslide Congress perfectly swept Bhopalpattnam nagar panchayat, winning all the 15 seats. In Konta out of 15, Congress won 14 seats, meanwhile in Bhairamgarh Congress secured victory on 10 seats, and BJP won 5 seats only. Even Kanker district’s Narharpur Nagarpanchayat out of 15 Congress won 11 seats.

Meanwhile, reacting to the poll results, BJP leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kahushik said, we accept the people’s mandate, we will also rethink our poll strategy. However, I again repeat the Congress has misused the government machinery to win the seats, the voter lists were manipulated, and we urge the election commission to look into complaints, he added.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 10:50 PM IST