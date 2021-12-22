CM Bhupesh Baghel hints at cabinet reshuffle in Chhattisgarh ahead of Delhi visit

Recently, before flying to Delhi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel made a statement saying that time has been ripened to reshuffle his cabinet.

After his statement, rumours started across Chhattisgarh. Several ministers were reported tense after this remark.

The list of the ministers who are speculated to lose their portfolios are- Woman and Child Welfare Minister Anila Bhedia, Food Minister Amarjeet Bhagat, Revenue Minister Jaysingh Agarwal, School Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam, and Higher Education Minister Umesh Patel.

After having consent from the High Command, and based on a performance analysis report, the decision to reshuffle the cabinet can be made, the CM said.

Meanwhile, after this, BJP also released a statement saying that CM Baghel wanted to extract money for UP polls so he is playing such shoddy tricks to terrorize his ministers.

Some political analysts in the state also partially agree with BJP's remarks but they see his remarks differently. CM Baghel wanted to divert the attention of the High Command and wanted his seat to be protected so he made such remarks, one political analyst cum senior journalist said.

He argues that in the reshuffle list, there is no mention of Health Minister TS Singh Deo. Secondly, if High Command wanted to reshuffle, then it might have been already executed.

One leader within the Congress party said on the verge of anonymity, presently the government is already trapped in the Adani mining issue related to coalfields situated in Hasdeo Arand, secondly, no parameter has been determined on basis of which performance of the Ministers can be evaluated, so in the light of these facts, I am not seeing any reshuffle is going to occur right-now.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 10:44 PM IST