Chhattisgarh: Congress Stages Protest In Bilaspur Against SECL's Coal Extraction Deal With Adani Group

Bilaspur: Chhattisgarh Congress Bilaspur unit staged fierce demonstration in Raigarh against the South Eastern Coal Fields Ltd (SECL) new agreement with the Adani group of companies to extract coal from Pelma Mines situated in Raigarh district of the state.

The demonstration was carried out at SECL Bilaspur headquarters against a controversial deal that allows Pelma Collieries, the sister concern of the Adani group of Companies, to extract coal for the Public Sector Union SECL for twenty years.

Congress staged a fierce protest with more than 500 members

More than five hundred members of Congress party’s Bilaspur unit carried out demonstrations against the controversial deal. Congress party alleged that it is the first attempt to snatch the job opportunities from eligible unemployed youth by doing privatization.

The Modi-led union government is continuously conspiring for the privatization and has sold out the valuable PSUs, mines, and public infrastructure of the nation at cheap rates to crony capitalists like Adani, and Anil Chouhan, Congress spokesperson said.

The BJP-led union government is continuously working to sell out valuable assets and property of the nation to benefit its industrialists’ friends at throw-away prices with only the objective of privatizing it. After, the airport, and railway, it eyed on the natural reserves and mines of Chhattisgarh. Therefore, in the public interest, Congress carried out fierce agitation, he said.

BJP government will face more such protests if demands are not met

If the controversial process is not stopped, the BJP-led Modi government will have to face more such fierce agitations in the future. We demand the immediate cancellation of MDO. The privatization of profit-making PSUs indicates it is part of some plot to cheat the nation, the Congress spokesperson alleged.

The Congress spokesperson indicated that after the formation of the Congress government at center, all such anti-tribal, controversial agreements will be either canceled or terminated.

Notably, during the mega Rajiv Yuva Mitan Conference in Raipur on September 2 in which Rahul Gandhi was Chief Guest, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel indicated that PSUs established in Chhattisgarh in which Adani entered through MDO had to face severe such protests.

He also mentioned; it is the Congress government that created the blockade in handing over the previous mines of Chhattisgarh to Adani.

