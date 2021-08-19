Chhattisgarh: Congress MLA Brihaspati Singh allegedly abuses Dy collector in viral audio clip

Advertisement

Raipur: Congress MLA Brihaspati Singh has been again roped in news for verbally abusing deputy collector. In a viral audio clip viral, MLA Balrampur Brihaspati Singh, can be heard verbally abusing the deputy collector for the action taken by him in a case.

Singh was heard abusing Deputy Collector Prafull Rajak over phone for awarding Dalko pond fish farming patta to the other party who won the case. Sulking with anger, the MLA used demeaning words against the deputy collector and threatened to beat him with shoes. Even after the officer requested him not use foul language, the MLA did not stop.

Prafull Rajak complained the matter to his senior officers and demanded action against the MLA.

Rajak said that he felt hurt from the unexpected abusive behaviour of the MLA.

However, Singh refuted the allegations while speaking to FPJ and said, some leaders within the party and opposition party were 'insecure' from his potential and dynamic profile.

"Some people were hatching conspiracy against me. As far as audio clip is concerned, it was not my original voice. An investigation will be conducted", the MLA said.

"I have asked for an appointment with Rahul Gandhi and very soon I will raise the matter before him", Singh added.

When asked whether he thinks Health Minister TS Singh Deo or ex-Minister Ramvichar Netam plotted a conspiracy against him, he replied,"you people were aware about mastermind and intentionally quiz but I will raise the matter in the party forum".

Notably, a month ago, the MLA was in news for his alleged remarks over the status of education of tribals of Sarguja district and journalists.

