 Chhattisgarh: Congress Expels Sitting MLA Anoop Nag For His Rebellion
Chhattisgarh: Congress Expels Sitting MLA Anoop Nag For His Rebellion

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 10:33 PM IST
MLA Anoop Mishra | File pic

Raipur/Antagarh: Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) sacked and expelled sitting Congress MLA, Anoop Nag, from the membership of Indian National Congress for rebelling and taking hostile decisions against the wishes of the party.

The sitting MLA Anoop Nag filed his nomination paper to contest the assembly election as an independent candidate from Antagarh assembly constituency against the Congress party official candidate.

MLA Anoop suspended for his independent candidacy

CPCC In-charge General Secretary (Organisation and Administration), Malkeet Singh Gaidu, issued the suspension order for MLA Anoop Nag on Friday, citing his independent candidacy as the reason for the disciplinary action.

Anoop Nag expelled for 6 years

Notably, the Congress MLA filed his nomination as an independent candidate, against the Congress' official candidate, Roop Singh Potai, on Antagarh assembly seat. As a result, the Congress party has expelled MLA Nag for a duration of six years.

It's worth noting that in the 2018 assembly elections, Anoop Nag had secured victory in Antagarh, a seat reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category, by a margin of 13,414 votes against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vikram Usendi.

