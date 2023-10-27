203 Nomination Papers Filed For Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections

Chhattisgarh Election Office | FPJ

Raipur: Chhattisgarh witnessed filing of 203 nomination papers on Thursday in 70 legislative assembly constituencies on the fourth day.

The election commission has marked November 17 polling day for the second phase of polls in the state. The last date of filing nominations for the second phase assembly polls has been fixed as October 31.

List of nominations

As per information received from the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Chhattisgarh, 3 nominations were filed in Abhanpur, 6 in Rajim, 2 in Sihawa (ST), 3 each in Kurud, Dhamtari, 2 in Sanjari-Balod, 7 in Gunderdehi, 4 in Patan, 3 in Durg Rural, 5 in Bhilai Nagar, 2 in Vaishali Nagar, 4 in Ahirwara (SC), 1 in Saja, 4 each in Bemetara, Nawagarh, 1 in Manendragarh, 2 each in Baikunthpur, Premnagar, 4 in Bhatgaon, 2 each in Pratappur (ST), Ramanujganj (ST), Samri (ST), Lundra, Ambikapur, Sitapur, Jashpur, 1 each in Kunkuri (ST), Pathalgaon (ST), 2 in Lailunga (ST), 1 in Sarangarh (SC), 3 in Kharsia, 1 each in Dharamjaigarh (ST), Rampur, 9 in Korba, 4 in Katghora, 1 in Pali-Tanakhar (ST), 2 in Marwahi (ST), 6 each in Kota, Lormi, Mungeli (SC), 1 in Takhatpur, 6 each in Bilha, Bilaspur, 3 in Beltara, 5 in Masturi (SC), 3 in Akaltara, 2 in Janjgir-Champa, 1 in Sakti, 4 in Jaijaipur, 3 in Pamgarh (SC), 2 in Saraipali (SC), 4 in Basna, 3 in Khallari, 8 in Mahasamund, 1 in Bilaigarh (SC), 3 each in Kasdol, Baloda Bazar, 2 in Bhatapara, 4 in Dharsiwa, 3 in Raipur Rural, 1 in Raipur City West, 4 in Raipur City North, 2 in Raipur City South and 5 in Arang (SC). In this way, 246 candidates have filed 367 nominations so far.

Scrutinisations to be held on October 31

Scrutiny of nominations will be held on October 31. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 2.

Meanwhile, the polling for 70 seats of the legislative assembly constituencies will be held on November 17. The counting will take place on December 3, the official communication informed.

