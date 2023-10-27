 203 Nomination Papers Filed For Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia203 Nomination Papers Filed For Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections

203 Nomination Papers Filed For Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections

Scrutiny of nominations will be held on October 31. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 2.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 01:34 AM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh Election Office | FPJ

Raipur: Chhattisgarh witnessed filing of 203 nomination papers on Thursday in 70 legislative assembly constituencies on the fourth day.

The election commission has marked November 17 polling day for the second phase of polls in the state. The last date of filing nominations for the second phase assembly polls has been fixed as October 31.

List of nominations

As per information received from the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Chhattisgarh, 3 nominations were filed in Abhanpur, 6 in Rajim, 2 in Sihawa (ST), 3 each in Kurud, Dhamtari, 2 in Sanjari-Balod, 7 in Gunderdehi, 4 in Patan, 3 in Durg Rural, 5 in Bhilai Nagar, 2 in Vaishali Nagar, 4 in Ahirwara (SC), 1 in Saja, 4 each in Bemetara, Nawagarh, 1 in Manendragarh, 2 each in Baikunthpur, Premnagar, 4 in Bhatgaon, 2 each in Pratappur (ST), Ramanujganj (ST), Samri (ST), Lundra, Ambikapur, Sitapur, Jashpur, 1 each in Kunkuri (ST), Pathalgaon (ST), 2 in Lailunga (ST), 1 in Sarangarh (SC), 3 in Kharsia, 1 each in Dharamjaigarh (ST), Rampur, 9 in Korba, 4 in Katghora, 1 in Pali-Tanakhar (ST), 2 in Marwahi (ST), 6 each in Kota, Lormi, Mungeli (SC), 1 in Takhatpur, 6 each in Bilha, Bilaspur, 3 in Beltara, 5 in Masturi (SC), 3 in Akaltara, 2 in Janjgir-Champa, 1 in Sakti, 4 in Jaijaipur, 3 in Pamgarh (SC), 2 in Saraipali (SC), 4 in Basna, 3 in Khallari, 8 in Mahasamund, 1 in Bilaigarh (SC), 3 each in Kasdol, Baloda Bazar, 2 in Bhatapara, 4 in Dharsiwa, 3 in Raipur Rural, 1 in Raipur City West, 4 in Raipur City North, 2 in Raipur City South and 5 in Arang (SC). In this way, 246 candidates have filed 367 nominations so far.

Scrutinisations to be held on October 31

Scrutiny of nominations will be held on October 31. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 2.

Meanwhile, the polling for 70 seats of the legislative assembly constituencies will be held on November 17. The counting will take place on December 3, the official communication informed.

Read Also
'Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls To Be Conducted In 2 Phases,' Says Chief Electoral Officer
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board To Conduct CBAS23 Recruitment Exam On October 29 In Two...

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board To Conduct CBAS23 Recruitment Exam On October 29 In Two...

West Bengal: TMC Minister Jyotipriya Mallick Granted ED Custody Till Nov 6

West Bengal: TMC Minister Jyotipriya Mallick Granted ED Custody Till Nov 6

Chhattisgarh: Verbal Battle Erupts Between BJP And Congress Over Remarks On ED

Chhattisgarh: Verbal Battle Erupts Between BJP And Congress Over Remarks On ED

BJP Appoints Nayab Saini as Haryana State Chief, Om Prakash Dhankar Replaced

BJP Appoints Nayab Saini as Haryana State Chief, Om Prakash Dhankar Replaced

Tamil Nadu: Police Refute Raj Bhavan's Claims of Security Breach, Provide CCTV Footage as Evidence

Tamil Nadu: Police Refute Raj Bhavan's Claims of Security Breach, Provide CCTV Footage as Evidence