Chhattisgarh: CPCC Accuses BJP Of Double Standards On Paddy Procurement & Farm Loan Waivers

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC), has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of practicing dual standards on paddy procurement and waiver on farm loans.

BJP leaders are encashing benefits from the Congress government's paddy procurement scheme, while simultaneously not leaving any stone unturned in defaming the Congress government by creating propaganda, CPCC Communication Department Chief Sushil Anand Shukla alleged.

Shukla hits out at BJP's paddy scam

Shukla highlighted what he sees as a contradiction in the BJP's stance. He pointed out that while the BJP leaders benefit from purchasing paddy at ₹2500 under the Congress party's paddy procurement scheme, they raise objections to the loan waivers for farmers. Shukla further pointed out that during the previous loan waiver scheme, more than 2000 BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh and Dharamlal Kaushik, had availed themselves of the benefits.

Shukla supports Congress's decision on farm loan waiver

Sushil Anand Shukla defended the Congress's decision to waive farm loans, particularly during a challenging period when the nation was grappling with the impact of the pandemic. He drew attention to the fact that significant loans of large industrialists have been waived, while the BJP has not raised concerns about these actions. He suggested a double standard, asserting that when the BJP supports its allies, there are no issues, but when farmers' loans are being waived, the BJP raises questions.

Shukla emphasized that the primary beneficiaries of Chhattisgarh's resources are the state's farmers, and the Congress party is committed to this cause. Regardless of the BJP's protests, Shukla stated that the Congress will provide fair prices to farmers for their produce, waive their loans, and support them through the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana. The Congress government also pledges to purchase every grain of paddy from farmers, contributing to overall prosperity in the state.

