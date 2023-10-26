Chhattisgarh: 'BJP Waives Loans Of Industrialists, Congress Does It For Farmers,' Says CM Bhupesh Bhagel

Chhattisgarh: 'BJP Waives Loans Of Industrialists; Congress Stands For Farmers,' Says CM Bhupesh Bhagel | File pic

Balodabazar/ Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh on Thursday said the Modi government at the Center has waived off loans of more than ₹14 lakh crore of industrialists while the Congress government has waived off the loans of farmers.

Addressing the election meeting held at Balodabazar, he targeted BJP by calling it a well-wisher of industrialists.

'Congress is unafraid of BJP'

“We are not afraid of ED, IT,” Baghel said that Prime Minister Modi scares Congress and the people of Chhattisgarh with the raids of ED and IT. “But this is Chhattisgarh, iron is produced here, we are steely people and are not afraid of anyone,” he added

He said that if Congress retains power, it will again waive the loans of farmers. BJP leaders are shocked by the announcement of loan waiver for farmers. They are unable to digest it. Reiterating his announcement of loan waiver, Baghel elaborating on the announcement of loan waiver, he said that the loans taken by farmers from co-operative banks and commercial banks will be waived off, if the Congress government comes to power.

He further said the Congress government has worked to bring changes in the lives of the common people. The government has directly transferred ₹1.75 lakh crore to the accounts of various beneficiaries in the last 5 years.

Baghel hits out at BJP leaders

Targeting BJP, he asked that the BJP leaders to reveal what they will do for the farmers, labourers, tribes and women of the state.

He said that the Congress government has released the first installment for construction of houses to about 7 lakh homeless people of the state. Once the government returns, gradually provide financial assistance for housing to the remaining 10 lakh houseless families. The Congress government does whatever it says.