Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel Seeks Approval For 15 Lakh Houses Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday through a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought a target of around 15 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

In the letter, he pointed out that 6,99,439 families were included in the permanent waiting list of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the state. He requested to provide the target by approving the houses of 8,19,999 families of Awas Plus.

He said based on the socio-economic caste-2011 criteria of the state government, a total of 47,090 families were found homeless in the Socio-Economic Survey 2023.

He stated that the state government has decided to release its share amount to the remaining 6,99,439 families on the permanent waiting list and to the 47,090 houseless families found by the state government in the Economic Survey - 2023, to benefit by constructing houses under the scheme. With the Central approval, he urged the Prime Minister to release the central share along with the target.

He said earlier also a request was made on July 30, but to date, the action taken by the Government of India has not been intimated. He further stated that the target of 7,81,999 houses allotted for the year 2021-22 has been withdrawn by the Centre.

He urged the Prime Minister to allocate the target and release the Central government share so that the beneficiaries can benefit from owning a house.