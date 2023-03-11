'Poor man like him...': Chhattisgarh BJP leader demands land, PMAY house for Rahul Gandhi

After Rahul Gandhi shared his feeling from the stage of Congress 85th plenary session regarding not owning a house, one BJP leader from Navagarh has come forward to address the Gandhi scion's agony and demanded that he be allotted land in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district. The copy of the letter submitted with the district administration is now making rounds on the internet and has become viral.

BJP leader submits letter demanding land for Rahul Gandhi

Devadas Chaturvedi, who is former Janpad deputy-chairman of Navagarh and president of schedule caste cell of BJP, has filed an application to the state government in this regard. In his application letter, the Janpad Panchayat leader mentioned - "During the Congress plenary session held in Nawa Raipur, February 25-26, Rahul Gandhi, former President of Congress party declared that he was 52 years old, still he is homeless." Therefore, Chaturvedi said, he has demanded from the district administration Bemetara to allot 2.5 dismil land from the government land Khasara no. 659 available on Sambalpur road area in Navagarh. Due to this, the BJP leader said, 'poor man like Rahul Gandhi' will be allotted home under PM Awas Yojna.

Surprisingly, the application was also accepted by the SDM Bemetara on March 9.

'Poor man like Rahul Gandhi should get house under PMAY'

BJP Chhattisgarh also tweeted the letter from its official handle saying "Chhattisgarh is the land of donors and when Shri Rahul Gandhi says helplessly that he does not have a house of his own, the sensitive people of Chhattisgarh have come forward to donate land to him."

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's poor welfare scheme 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' can make his dream of a home come true. Rahul ji should accept this, BJP Chhattisgarh added further.

BJP urged Rahul Gandhi to accept when houses get allotted to him under the PM Awas scheme.

However, the Congress hasn’t responded to this letter so far.

