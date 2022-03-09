Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel presents over Rs 1 lakh crore budget; govt to bring back old pension scheme

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel presented his rural development focused, socially inclusive and progressive fourth budget without imposing any additional tax as a Finance Minister with estimated annual income and expenditure of Rs 1.4 lakh crores with fiscal deficit of Rs 14,600 crores at Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, Raipur on Wednesday.

The estimated fiscal deficit will remain up to 3.3% of the state gross domestic product, the CM mentioned in his speech. It is 1.91 percent less in comparison to the year 2019-20.

According to Chhattisgarh Government Finance Department, the government will make an annual expenditure of Rs 88,372 crores and will collect up to Rs 89,073 crores and finally it will result in a surplus budget of Rs 701 crores for year 2022-23.

He gave credit to his fully functional state machinery which not only efficiently tackled Covid crisis but also efficiently took care of the financial health of the state, resulting in a booming economy.

The conditions of villages, poor, farmers, forest dwellers and labourers have improved due to State Government public welfare schemes, the CM claimed.

Despite the worldwide recession, there is a tremendous boom in all the sectors of the state, a government press release said.

State GSDP has increased by 11.54 percent this year, as compared to 2020-21 and revenue collection has swelled by 27 percent in comparison to the Centre’s 1 percent.

This helped the government to take people friendly bold decisions in the budget. Some major highlights of the budget are mentioned below:

1- The Chhattisgarh government has resumed the old pension scheme from the new financial year, it will benefit three lakh government employees.

2- Youth of the state have been exempted from the examination fee for exams of Vyapam and PSC.

3- The amount of financial aid under Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana has been increased from Rs.6000-Rs.7000.

4- Gauthans will be developed as per the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Industrial Park project. A fund of Rs 600 crore has been allocated.

5- The MLA fund has been increased from Rs 2 - Rs 4 crores.

6- The provision of funds for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has been increased to Rs 762-Rs 800 crore.

7- For the construction of roads and bridges under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in the Naxal-affected districts Bijapur, Sukma and Dantewada, a provision of Rs 1,675 crore has been made.

8- In order to increase irrigation capacity of the state a provision of + Rs 3000 crores has been made.

9- Chhattisgarh Rozgar Mission has been started in the state to create 12 to 15 lakh employment opportunities.

10- A provision of Rs 6000 crore has been made to provide input subsidy to farmers for kharif, horticulture, plantation and Kodo-Kutki, Ragi crops under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana.

