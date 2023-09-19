Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel Addresses ‘Aabhar’ Program, Praises Healthcare Reach To Remote Areas | FPJ

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel stated on Tuesday that the state has made significant advancements in promoting health and happiness. These efforts have been extended to remote forest areas, ensuring easy access to healthcare.

He made these remarks while addressing the 'Aabhar' (gratitude) program, organised by the beneficiaries of the Chief Minister Special Health Assistance Scheme, at the Advanced Cardiac Institute in Mekahara, Raipur.

Govt hospitals to offer world-class amenities: Baghel

CM Baghel expressed pride in the fact that state government hospitals are now equipped with world-class facilities and equipment, including the Advanced Cardiac Institute at Government Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital. He pledged to provide all necessary facilities, including modern equipment, to strengthen the ACI.

He noted that heart disease is considered one of the most serious medical conditions, and its treatment can be financially burdensome. The state government is running the Dr. Khoobchand Baghel Swasthya Sahayata Yojana and the Chief Minister Special Health Assistance Scheme to ensure that patients receive financial support for the treatment of heart diseases and all other ailments without facing financial difficulties.

Baghel also mentioned that under the Dr. Khoobchand Yojana, 6.9 lakh families in the state were covered, with claims totaling ₹3,643.09 crore received. Additionally, under the CM Assistance scheme, ₹79.57 crore has been released to 2,643 patients.

World class medical facilities are the pride of state

The PM also expressed delight that Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Government Hospital are the pride of the state. He added that these institutions benefit not only the citizens of Chhattisgarh but also those in neighbouring states.

The patients and their families who benefited from the scheme expressed their gratitude for launching the welfare scheme. The scheme provides financial assistance up to ₹25 lakh.

