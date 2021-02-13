Chhattisgarh: Class 9-12 students to return to schools, colleges reopen from Monday

Raipur: The Bhupesh Baghel-led government in Chhattisgarh on Saturday took the decision to open schools from standards 9 to 12 from Monday (February 15). Meanwhile, offline classes in universities and colleges will also start from the same day.

The decisions were taken in a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at his official residence, an official communique said on Saturday.

The cabinet also decided to restart all skill development training programmes in the state.

All the guidelines issued by the Central and state governments are followed to prevent Covid infection in the classrooms.

The cabinet also has taken the decision for the formation of "Bastar Fighters" Special Forces in all the districts of Bastar Division.

The government will implement the "Rajiv Nagar Awas Yojana" in all the districts. Under this scheme, government land will be made available to the Chhattisgarh Housing Board at Re 1 per square feet to build one lakh residential buildings for the homeless.

The Cabinet decided to make Gauthan samities and self-help groups self-reliant under the Godhan Nyaya Yojana.

To develop good educational institutions in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, it was decided to decrease the premium rate for educational purposes in such sectors from Rs 3,706 per square meter to Rs 2,475 per sqm and to allocate land through tender.

To encourage investment, employment and settlements in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, the proposal for allotment of land at a discounted premium rate was approved.

The Cabinet approved a draft MoU to establish minor forest produce based processing industries.

For the development of telecommunication infrastructure in Chhattisgarh, the cabinet approved the draft of the Right of Way Policy 2021.

The Cabinet decided to allot properties built on government land to the Raipur Development Authority at the rate of Re 1 per sq ft.

The proposal for the Chhattisgarh Excise Policy for 2021-22 was approved.