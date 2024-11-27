 Chhattisgarh: CG Waqf Board Chairman Dr. Salim Raj Receives Life Threats From Pakistan; Probe Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: CG Waqf Board Chairman Dr. Salim Raj Receives Life Threats From Pakistan; Probe Underway

Chhattisgarh: CG Waqf Board Chairman Dr. Salim Raj Receives Life Threats From Pakistan; Probe Underway

The threat appears to stem from a recent directive issued by Dr. Raj. He had stated that the Chhattisgarh Waqf Board’s permission must be obtained for any topic of conversation (takreer) to be discussed in mosques across the state after Friday prayers.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Wednesday, November 27, 2024, 12:39 AM IST
article-image
Dr. Salim Raj, the chairman of the Chhattisgarh Waqf Board | File

Dr. Salim Raj, the chairman of the Chhattisgarh Waqf Board, has received  life threatening calls from Pakistan. In response, Dr. Raj approached the Azad Chowk police station and filed a complaint. According to reports, the threat was made via phone. Upon receiving the complaint, the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

The threat appears to stem from a recent directive issued by Dr. Raj. He had stated that the Chhattisgarh Waqf Board’s permission must be obtained for any topic of conversation (takreer) to be discussed in mosques across the state after Friday prayers. This move was made by the Waqf Board to prevent discussion of controversial  topics in the mosques during the Taqreer. It is also intended to prevent the misuse of religious speeches for political purposes. The Board also made it clear that if a Mutawalli (the mosque’s manager) does not comply with the rule, legal action will be taken.

While speaking to FPJ over phone Dr. Salim Raj revealed that he had previously received statements on this issue from the Mutawalli, Owaisi, and the Hurriyat Conference. Following these statements, he began receiving threatening calls from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Kerala. The callers threatened to “shorten” him by six inches, asking if he would prefer to be "cut above the neck or below."

Read Also
Pakistan: Islamabad Shuts Schools and Universities Amidst Terrorist Attack Threat
article-image

Despite these threats, Dr. Raj has expressed that he is not afraid. He emphasized that the decision was made in the interest of national security and public welfare, aiming to prevent the political misuse of religious speeches. His objective, he said, was to promote social harmony, brotherhood, and peaceful coexistence in the region.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Dismisses Election Petition Challenging Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Dine Patil’s Victory
Bombay HC Dismisses Election Petition Challenging Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Dine Patil’s Victory
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Deadlock Over Chief Minister’s Post Continues
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Deadlock Over Chief Minister’s Post Continues
Mumbai: Rise In Respiratory Illnesses As Temperature Drops And Pollution Levels Increase
Mumbai: Rise In Respiratory Illnesses As Temperature Drops And Pollution Levels Increase
Mumbai: Parents And Director Booked For Fraudulent ₹4.5 Crore Fundraiser For Child's Treatment
Mumbai: Parents And Director Booked For Fraudulent ₹4.5 Crore Fundraiser For Child's Treatment

After the decision was made, it was communicated to 154 mutawallis, all of whom approved the directive. Dr. Raj reiterated that legal action will be taken against those who violate the instructions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RG Kar Rape Victim’s Parents Meet Leader Of Opposition In West Bengal Assembly

RG Kar Rape Victim’s Parents Meet Leader Of Opposition In West Bengal Assembly

Chhattisgarh: Forest Department Successfully Rescues Stray Tiger Near Kasdol City

Chhattisgarh: Forest Department Successfully Rescues Stray Tiger Near Kasdol City

West Bengal: ISKCON Expresses Concern Over 'Helpless' Hindu Minorities And Arrested Monk Chinmoy...

West Bengal: ISKCON Expresses Concern Over 'Helpless' Hindu Minorities And Arrested Monk Chinmoy...

Chhattisgarh: CG Waqf Board Chairman Dr. Salim Raj Receives Life Threats From Pakistan; Probe...

Chhattisgarh: CG Waqf Board Chairman Dr. Salim Raj Receives Life Threats From Pakistan; Probe...

Punjab: Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal Detained, Hospitalised Ahead Of Hunger Strike

Punjab: Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal Detained, Hospitalised Ahead Of Hunger Strike