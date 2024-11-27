Chhattisgarh: CG Waqf Board Chairman Dr. Salim Raj Receives Life Threats From Pakistan; Probe Underway

Dr. Salim Raj, the chairman of the Chhattisgarh Waqf Board | File

Dr. Salim Raj, the chairman of the Chhattisgarh Waqf Board, has received life threatening calls from Pakistan. In response, Dr. Raj approached the Azad Chowk police station and filed a complaint. According to reports, the threat was made via phone. Upon receiving the complaint, the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

The threat appears to stem from a recent directive issued by Dr. Raj. He had stated that the Chhattisgarh Waqf Board’s permission must be obtained for any topic of conversation (takreer) to be discussed in mosques across the state after Friday prayers. This move was made by the Waqf Board to prevent discussion of controversial topics in the mosques during the Taqreer. It is also intended to prevent the misuse of religious speeches for political purposes. The Board also made it clear that if a Mutawalli (the mosque’s manager) does not comply with the rule, legal action will be taken.

While speaking to FPJ over phone Dr. Salim Raj revealed that he had previously received statements on this issue from the Mutawalli, Owaisi, and the Hurriyat Conference. Following these statements, he began receiving threatening calls from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Kerala. The callers threatened to “shorten” him by six inches, asking if he would prefer to be "cut above the neck or below."

Despite these threats, Dr. Raj has expressed that he is not afraid. He emphasized that the decision was made in the interest of national security and public welfare, aiming to prevent the political misuse of religious speeches. His objective, he said, was to promote social harmony, brotherhood, and peaceful coexistence in the region.

After the decision was made, it was communicated to 154 mutawallis, all of whom approved the directive. Dr. Raj reiterated that legal action will be taken against those who violate the instructions.