 Pakistan: Islamabad Shuts Schools and Universities Amidst Terrorist Attack Threat
Heightened security as Islamabad closes schools and universities due to potential terrorist attack; concerns rise over increasing attacks, attributed to Tehreek-e-Taiban Pakistan.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 01:33 PM IST
Representative Image |

In response to a threat of a terrorist attack, schools and universities in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, took immediate action on Monday by closing their doors. The Islamabad police reported a specific warning of a potential suicide attack on educational institutions, prompting authorities to prioritize the safety of students and faculty, according to Bloomberg reports.

Islamabad Police Control

As reported by Bloomberg, Inspector Inamullah Khan, addressing the situation over a phone call, confirmed the gravity of the threat without disclosing the identity of the banned militant group responsible. He emphasized the need for a comprehensive response, leading to the closure of all educational institutions within the capital as a precautionary measure.

Universities shutdown

Geo television channel reported the closure of the capital's top universities, reflecting the severity of the security concerns. This abrupt shutdown aims to mitigate potential risks and protect the academic community from any impending danger.

The move comes amidst a troubling surge in terrorist attacks across Pakistan. The government attributes these incidents primarily to Tehreek-e-Taiban Pakistan, an offshoot of the Afghanistan-based militant group.

The closure of schools and universities underscores the critical need for enhanced security measures, emphasizing the ongoing challenges in safeguarding educational environments in the face of evolving security threats.

