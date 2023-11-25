Chhattisgarh: BJP Writes To Chief Electoral Officer Over Bijapur Collector's Alleged Favouritism Towards Congress Candidate | Representational photo

BJP through a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Chhattisgarh had raised the serious allegations of district collector regularly meeting the Congress candidate.

BJP MP and Patan candidate Vijay Baghel, former minister and BJP candidate from Bijapur constituency Mahesh Gagda, state convenor of poll committee Vijayshankar Mishra, state co-convenor of law cell Brijesh Pandey and state media In-charge Amit Chimnani jointly handed over a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer on Friday.

Collector is taking side with Congress, alleges BJP

The letter states that even before the announcement of assembly elections, the role of Bijapur Collector Rajendra Katara has been showing his inclination towards the ruling party and its candidate. The BJP has been regularly raising the issue.

The letter alleges that Bijapur Collector is accused of campaigning for Congress on October 6th, cooperating with the local MLA on October 27 and working as per his instructions, behaving in a partisan manner on November 2. He did not provide the serial numbers of EVM machines on November 10th. BJP has made complaints, but no action has been taken on till now.

BJP levels allegations against Collector

BJP alleged that despite asking for documents related to booth-wise voting from the DRO, the Collector has not provided those documents till date. BJP leaders have also termed as serious the fact that the Election Commission of India did not remove these officers on the application already given for the removal of the Collector and the Returning Officer.

BJP leaders said that the returning officer has sent a letter that the voting was card forward in the EVM machine without zeroing the mock polling. The BJP further alleged that the District collector is seen visiting the residence of Congress candidates and having snacks with Congress leaders on a regular basis.

BJP demands video recording during vote-counting

BJP leaders have expressed apprehension that on the instructions of the DRO, the RO may inform the Commission to complete the process without completing the prescribed process of counting votes. In such a situation, complete video recording of the counting of votes, especially in Bijapur Assembly, should also be done.

BJP has demanded the immediate separation of Collector Rajendra Katara from the work of counting and appointment of another DRO in his place till the entire process of counting is over.