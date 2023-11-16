 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Major Poll Battle Between Congress & BJP
Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 10:21 PM IST
BJP (left) Congress (right) | File photo

Chhattisgarh is going to witness second phase of polling for 70 assembly seats on November 17, Chief Electoral Officer Reena Baba Kangale on Thursday confirmed this while addressing a press conference at election commission office Raipur.

These voters include 81,41,624 male voters, 81,72,171 female voters and 684 third gender voters.

Despite there are lots of predictions available, on the basis of ground inputs and available data, it can be said that the major contest will be observed between Congress and BJP only. Here is a short analysis.

