'Chhattisgarh To Vote For Good Governance': PM Modi

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed confidence that the youth, women, and people of Chhattisgarh would vote for good governance.

In the tweet, he shared, "During the election campaign in Chhattisgarh this time, my experiences were amazing and unprecedented. It is said – Chhattisgarhiya Sable Badhiya…the best. I felt its echo all around. The hardworking people of Chhattisgarh are filled with new hopes and energy to make their state better and the best. They know that if anyone can free Chhattisgarh from the clutches of misgovernance and corruption, it is only the BJP. The BJP has made it, and only the BJP will improve it."

PM Modi also made promises for the development of Chhattisgarh, stating, "Chhattisgarh is completing its 25 years in the next few years. Today, the youth in the state, who are going to vote for the first time, are moving forward with dreams of a prosperous Chhattisgarh. Along with the pledge of a developed India in the next 25 years, he has also taken the pledge of a developed Chhattisgarh. He aims to dedicate the next 25 years of his life to the resolve of a developed Chhattisgarh and a developed India," he wrote.

New chapter of change.. says PM

The way the youth of SC, ST and OBC categories of the state are connecting with our development model is very encouraging. This power of the youth of Chhattisgarh is going to write a new chapter of change, Modi said. "Our sisters and daughters have also raised the flag of development of the state. Today, the way India is making efforts for women empowerment, we can see its impact in Chhattisgarh also,” he wrote.

“Congress's crushing defeat in this election is certain. People are trusting the good governance of BJP and not the empty promises of Congress. BJP is determined and committed to fulfill its every resolution. I assure the people of Chhattisgarh that the BJP government coming to the state will be the government of your aspirations and prosperity of the state,” Modi concluded.

