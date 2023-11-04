Chhattisgarh: PM Modi Announces Free Ration To 80 Crore people For Next 5 Years At Durg Rally

PM Modi at Chhattisgarh rally | FPJ

Durg/Raipur: In a major announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that his government has decided to extend the free ration scheme for the poor for next five years. It will cover 80 crore poor people.

He was addressing a public rally at Durg in Chhattisgarh which is going for polls next week. He attacked the Congress and alleged that it wants to keep the people poor. It is his second rally in the state. The first was on November 2 at Kanker.

Modi said that people used to go from one state to another to work as laborers and were not able to get ration. With ‘One Nation One Ration Card’, they can get ration from anywhere in the country.

Ayushman Card Scheme

"Keeping in mind the health of you people, the scheme of Ayushman Card has been brought. Due to this, treatment up to ₹5 lakh is provided free of cost. Jan Aushadhi Centers were opened so that medicines could be available to all at affordable rates, but Congress also did not like this and got more than 100 medicine centres closed in Chhattisgarh," PM Modi said.

Ensuring 'Modi Guarantee', he said once the scheme is extended, the expense saved in the family can be utilised for other needs.

He alleged that the Congress government of the state committed a scam of ₹9,500 crore. A PSC scam happened here to give jobs to favourites. Congress did not even leave out the name of Mahadev. When ED caught crores of rupees of speculators sitting in Dubai, then why did the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel get upset? What is his relationship with these scammers?

The PM said, “When you go to government offices here, they say only one thing – 30 Taka, your work is secured. There is a sure game of 30 taka in every announcement of Congress.”

PM assures people of fulfilling promises

Assuring people, he said the promises made will be fulfilled and will not be like Congress which had served a bundle of lies. The state people want to get rid of the government.

Modi said the BJP team of Chhattisgarh released its manifesto on Friday, which will make the dream come true.

The Congress government of Chhattisgarh has not even left the name of Mahadev. Just 2 days ago, a big action was taken in Raipur, a huge pile of money was found, he said.