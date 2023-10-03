Chhattisgarh: 'Poor Have First Priority To Resource', Says PM Modi While Slamming Congress

PM Modi at Prarivartan Sankalp Yantra | FPJ

Jagdalpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasised that the primary right to the country's resources should belong to the poor, regardless of their social background.

He was addressing the ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’ in Jagdalpur.

He slammed Congress of trying to create divisions and animosity among the people in India through its ever-changing statements.

Speaking on projects launched in state under BJP’s governance, the PM said, “The BJP government is creating modern infrastructure in Chhattisgarh. Even today, Bastar and state have got projects of ₹26,000 crores. A large and country's most modern steel factory has been inaugurated here. You all were demanding this factory for decades.”

He alleged that Congressmen want to make the steel plant a medium to fill the coffers of their children and relatives. Congress has made ‘Loktantra’ as ‘loottantra’ and ‘prajatantra’ as ‘Parivartantra’.

He pulled up the Congress and failure in governance in the state stating that corruption is prevalent everywhere. Crime is at its peak. State has reached among the leading states in terms of murders. Development in Chhattisgarh is visible either in posters and banners, or in the coffers of Congress leaders.

PM highlights BJP's projects and initiatives since last 9 years

He highlighted the initiatives and projects under the BJP liked medical, engineering, Education City in Dantewada, the achievements attained during last nine years, construction of a freedom fighters museum dedicated to tribal fighters and revolutionaries.

Taking on Congress over steel production in Bastar region, the PM said, “The ‘iron ore’ from which the world’s best steel can be made is here in Bastar. Congress extracted raw material and then sent it abroad. Congress leaders earned and people got nothing. The youth of Bastar were forced to go to other states to work as labourers. Therefore, the work of steel factory was completed.

The PM said, “Today the BJP government has brought about 90% forest produce under the ambit of MSP. The BJP government has opened the way for providing better prices for forest produce by creating Van Dhan Kendra.”

“I have been saying this for a long time and am repeating it again today that the Congress party is no longer being run by Congress people. Congress is now being run by people who are in league with anti-national forces. Congress wants to destroy India by dividing the Hindus of the country at any cost,” the PM further alleged.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with traditional gear at the public meeting organized at Jagdalpur on Tuesday in Chhattisgarh.

More about Steel Plant at Nagarnar

In a step that will provide a major impetus to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the NMDC Steel Ltd’s Steel Plant at Nagarnar in Bastar district. Built at a cost of more than ₹23,800 crores, the steel plant is a greenfield project that will produce high-quality steel. NMDC Steel Ltd’s Steel Plant at Nagarnar will provide employment opportunities to thousands of people in the plant as well as in ancillary and downstream industries.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: At Bastar's Jagdalpur PM Modi says, "Since yesterday, Congress leaders are saying 'jitni aabadi utna haq'... I was wondering what the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh would be thinking. He used to say that the minority has the first right to the… pic.twitter.com/m3KqCikIS4 — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023

PM dedicates Antagarh-Taroki rail line to nation

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation a new rail line between Antagarh and Taroki and a rail line doubling project between Jagdalpur and Dantewada. He laid the foundation stone of the Boridand – Surajpur rail line doubling project and the redevelopment of Jagdalpur Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The Prime Minister also flagged off the Taroki – Raipur DEMU Train Service. These rail projects will improve connectivity in the tribal regions of the state.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation, a road upgradation project from ‘Kunkuri to Chhattisgarh – Jharkhand Border section’ of National Highway – 43.

Prayers at Danteshwari Temple

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered prayers at Danteshwari Temple at Jagdalpur during his visit to Chhattisgarh.

