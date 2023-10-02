Chhattisgarh: Congress Announces Bastar Bandh Amid PM Modi's Visit, Alleges Privatisation Threat to Nagarnar Steel Plant

Nagarnar Bastar Plant | FPJ

Raipur/Jagdalpur: Congress has declared its intention to shut down the Naxal-infested Bastar region on October 3, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled single-day visit. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate a mega steel plant at Nagarnar, constructed at a cost of ₹23,800 crore.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, addressing a press conference in Raipur, raised concerns about the central government's efforts to transfer the Nagarnar steel plant in Bastar district to private companies like Adani.

Nagarnar Steel Plant:

The Nagarnar Steel Plant, a steel manufacturing industry established under the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), a central public sector undertaking (PSU), recently commenced steel production.

CM Baghel highlighted that in 2020, he had written a letter to PM Modi, urging against the privatization of the upcoming steel plant. During the same year, the Chhattisgarh assembly passed a resolution, appealing to the Central government not to disinvest in the steel plant. Furthermore, the state government has expressed readiness to acquire the plant if privatization becomes inevitable.

Allegedly, the central government has included a clause that prevents the Chhattisgarh government from participating in the bidding process, as stated by the CM.

Congress against privatisation

Meanwhile, Congress has alleged that the privatisation of the steel plant would shatter the dreams of 35 lakh people. They also claim it is a conspiracy to hand over precious public sector units to industrial friends of the Modi government at a meager price. This is why, they assert, the plot has been hatched before the inauguration.

"People will not allow this injustice to happen in Bastar," stated Congress leader Sunil Maurya.

