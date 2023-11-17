More Than 70% Voter Turnout Recorded In Second Phase Of Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections

In the second phase of Chhattisgarh assembly elections for 70 constituencies, a provisional voter turnout of 70.77 percent was recorded on Friday. The numbers are likely to go up as final figure of voter turnout has not been released by the ECI yet. The election will determine the fate of prominent figures like Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Deputy T S Singh Deo, eight state ministers, and four members of Parliament.

In the 2018 assembly polls, a turnout of 76.62 percent was recorded on 72 seats in the second phase, with two of these constituencies covered in the first phase held on November 7.

A total of 958 candidates, comprising 827 men, 130 women, and one transgender person, contested across 70 seats in 22 districts. The election involved 1,63,14,479 eligible voters, with tragic incidents reported during the polling, including the death of a woman in Kasdol and a man killed in an elephant attack in Korea district.

Despite these incidents, political leaders, including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, exercised their franchise. Baghel expressed confidence in the Congress winning 75-plus seats, emphasizing a one-sided contest in Patan, his constituency.

Deputy CM Singh Deo, state ministers, and prominent leaders participated in the voting process. The state witnessed a triangular contest in certain areas, with BJP, Congress, and Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) candidates vying for victory.

The election, covering 44 general category, 17 Scheduled Tribes, and nine Scheduled Castes constituencies, is crucial in shaping the political landscape of Chhattisgarh. In the 2018 polls, Congress secured 51 seats, BJP 13, Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) four, and BSP two. The ongoing elections also feature candidates from AAP, Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), Hamar Raj Party, and an alliance between BSP and the Gondwana Gantantra Party.