Chhattisgarh: BJP creates ruckus in Raipur over arrest of Yuva Mocrha members for their alleged involvement in physically assaulting pastor

Raipur: The politics of Chhattisgarh is now-a-days started swirling around the controversial subject forced religious conversion. Bharitya Janta Party (BJP) registered strong protest in capital city Raipur against religious conversion and arrest of its members on Wednesday.

Police arrested two of the member of BJP Yuva Morcha on the accusation of involved in a physical assualt carried out on a pastor and minority community members.

Pastor Harish Sahu and Prakash Mashih were brutally assaulted at Purani Basti police station of Capital city Raipur on Sunday by some Hindu fanatics alleging that he was involved in forced conversion in Bhatagaon area. Following the incident, an FIR was lodged against the alleged assualters includes Shamvabh Shah, Shubanker Diwedi, Manish Sahu, Sanjay Singh, Vikash Mittal, Anurodh Sharma, Shubham Agarwal. Then SSP Ajay Yadav removed the SHO Yadumani Sidar. Later, on the SSP was also transferred by the state governmet.

Meanwhile, instead of getting settled, the issue again flared up when the Raipur police arrested two of the accused involved in the incident. BJP registered firerce protest in Budhapara area and inorder to forcefully free the arrested accused from police station and during the course it clashed with the police in the.

On the whole episode, BJP spokesperson Srichand Sundarani said, the police is acting on the direction of Congress party and providing protection to the people already involved in forced or lured conversion. From Tribal areas to capital Raipur the illegal forced conversion are going on and instead of arresting the offenders, police are arresting our men, alleged BJP spokesperson.

Even SP Sukma had written letter to the government to act in such cases, no action has taken till date. Finally, we have decided to stop these illegal religious conversions at any cost, we will carry out more such protests, Sundarani said.

However, objecting the move of BJP, Chhattisgarh Christian Forum President Arun Pannalal said, when the state has formed Christians population was 4 lakh now also on record it is 4 lakh then how we did massive religious conversion.

BJP people are actually want to snatch our right of religious conversion enshrined in Indian consitituion. Hence, they are making false allegations. If we have did any wrong then they can challenge us legally. Instead, they are beating our women, men, assaulting us, ransacking our place of worship which is totally illegal and unconsitutional, said Panna Lal.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 09:09 PM IST