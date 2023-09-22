Chhattisgarh: BJP Corporators' Protest March For Road Repairs In Raipur Halted By Police; Leaders Detained

Our protest is against the unrepaired, crumbled potholed roads, the corporator said. | Representative pic

Raipur: Agitated BJP word corporators group took out a foot march from Raipur Municipal Corporation Headquarters to the Chief Minister’s official residence in the capital city Raipur on Friday, in order to register strong protest against crumbled, dilapidated un-repaired roads.

Meanwhile, the huge deployment of police and its intervention stopped the rally midway to CM House near OCM chowk.

Police detain agitating leaders

The intervention from the police created conflict-like situations between the police forces and agitators. Finally, police detained the agitating leaders, and the rally was dissolved.

The peaceful protest march was intentionally stopped by the administration as they wanted to suppress our voices, but they cannot silence us, BJP ward corporator Meenal Choubey said.

Our protest is against the unrepaired, crumbled potholed roads, the corporator said.

The apathy of government officers and their carelessness in public services cannot be further tolerated, she added.

Demonstration to defame the ruling government: Mayor

However, on the demonstration on the roads of Raipur, Mayor Aijaz Dhebar said, the demonstration was politically motivated and intentional to defame the ruling government.

The mayor accepted there were potholes on the roads of the capital city but assured it would be filled once the underground cable laying and tunneling work related to the 24-hour water supply project got completed.

Notably, the condition of the roads of Raipur continuously deteriorated in absence of proper repair works.