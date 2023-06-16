Chhattisgarh: Congress, BJP Lock Horns Over Renaming VIP Road As Rajiv Gandhi Marg

Raipur: The decision of Municipal Corporation, Raipur to rename VIP Road connecting Ram Temple to Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur as ‘Rajiv Gandhi Marg’, has become the bone of contention between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Attacking the Congress leaders and the party, the BJP leaders said that the party has ruled the state for 15 years. In the last four-and-half years, the Congress government has failed to execute any remarkable work in the state. So it has started to take credit for the works carried out by the BJP’s tenure by just changing the names.

Congress resorting to shoddy tactics

The BJP reiterates that Congress has nothing to show so they engaged themselves in shoddy tactics. And by changing the names of schools, colleges, universities, roads and others they attempted to encash the credit of works executed during the BJP regime, Ajay Chandrakar, former Minister cum senior BJP leader said in protest. “They have also changed the name of the new capital but the public is aware of the fact in which period the works were sanctioned and built,” Chandrakar said.

“Congressmen and their leaders cannot think beyond a family. Their manifesto starts with Gandhi family and concludes on Gandhi family, in my opinion the Congressmen must think about the children of Priyanka Gandhi,” the BJP leader added.

Congress did nothing

Former Chairman of the RMC Sanjay Shrivastava said, it is the extreme of bootlicking, and people should not expect anything more than apple polishing from Congressmen. The Congress leaders failed to even construct a single street in the last four and half years, so they have tried to change the name of Deendayal Upadhyay auditorium, Kushabhau Thakre University and others. So, they intentionally change the names of monuments, roads, universities and others.

Meanwhile, Mayor Aijaz Dhebar defended the decisions saying that in the VIP Road area, only VIPs reside, creating an incorrect notion. Therefore, in the meeting of MIC members, it was decided to rename the road with Rajiv Gandhi’s name. Ward corporator Sandhya Rani had moved the application for renaming.



Renaming of places and institutions

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, while speaking to the media justified the renaming of VIP Road as Rajiv Gandhi Marg. He said, Bastar University was renamed after Shaheed Mahendra Karma, Raigarh University in the name of Shaheed Nandkumar Patel in Sankra, the University is opened in the name of Mahatma Gandhi, in Sarguja the University is renamed after Rajmata, in Korba, it is Bishau Das Mahant. Despite this, he said BJP leaders fume if even a single name comes from the Gandhi family.