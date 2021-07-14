Photos: Chattisgarh village, once infested with Naxals, to get road connectivity after 3 decades

Villagers of Naxal-dominated Minpa village in Sukma district, who were cut off from the mainstream for 3 decades, will soon get connected with nearby villages as security forces have been roped in to ensure the construction of roads in the area.

The development work in Minpa village comes after a year when 17 District Reserve Guards (DRG) were killed and 14 others were injured in a deadly Naxal attack on March 21, 2020.