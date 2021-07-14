'Riddled with misinformation': Indian Army refutes report on recent India-China clash in Eastern Ladakh

The Indian Army has refuted claims about clashes occurring along the India-China border in recent months. The clarification came after a news report quoted government sources to state that Chin­ese troops had once again crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at several points in eastern Ladakh leading to an altercation. The Army however said that no such incident had taken place "since the disengagement agreement in February this year".

"The article is riddled with inaccuracies and misinformation. It is reiterated that the news report mentioning that agreements with China have collapsed, is false and baseless," reads an excerpt from the Army statement that was shared online by journalist Shiv Aroor.

The refuted Business Standard report suggest that there was at least one recent clash on the Galwan River, close to where the June 2020 clash took place. The report did not offer up details about casualties that may have been incurred or meted out. The article remains on the website, though a later update to it made note of the Indian Army statement.