Chhattisgarh: BJP, Congress party workers clash in Jagdalpur during protests

Raipur: The workers of the Chhattisgarh Congress Party and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed in Jagdalpur, Bastar on Monday while on-going protests against uncontrolled inflation and skyrocketing prices of goods and commodities.

The Congress Party workers staging demonstration against uncontrolled inflation and skyrocketing prices of goods and commodities in front of the BJP party office, Jagdalpur clashed with members of BJP youth wing trying to stop the convoy of Bastar Congress MP Dipak Baij. The clash occurred when both the party workers coincidentally reached the spot.

All of sudden BJP workers trying to block the convoy the Bastar MP clashed with the Congress party workers who were allegedly trying to sneak into the BJP party office, a local reporter said.

Soon both the party men started sloganeering against each other, and party leaders clashed and chaos like situation erupted, the reporter added.

The police reached the spot and managed to disperse and pacify the heightening tension, he added.

Meanwhile, over the clash BJP district President, Bastar Roop Singh Mandavi reacted strongly and said, Congress party is autocratically violating the law. He alleged, the Congress party is misusing police and terrorizing the opposition and has started attacking the offices of opposition political party.