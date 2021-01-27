Chhattisgarh: Bilaspur Airport upgraded to 3C category

Raipur: Seventy two seater aircraft will now be able to land at Bilasa Bai Kewtin Airport in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.

With the initiative of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the airport of Bilaspur has been upgraded to 3C category, a government statement said.

The 2C license of Bilaspur Airport has been upgraded by the Director General Office of the Civil Aviation Department, Government of India and a 3C category license has been issued, an official communique said.

As a result of upgradation to 3C category license, now 72-seater aircrafts can also land at the Bilaspur airport in Chakarbhatha.