Chhattisgarh: Bilaspur Airport upgraded to 3C category

Raipur: Seventy two seater aircraft will now be able to land at Bilasa Bai Kewtin Airport in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.
With the initiative of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the airport of Bilaspur has been upgraded to 3C category, a government statement said.
The 2C license of Bilaspur Airport has been upgraded by the Director General Office of the Civil Aviation Department, Government of India and a 3C category license has been issued, an official communique said.
As a result of upgradation to 3C category license, now 72-seater aircrafts can also land at the Bilaspur airport in Chakarbhatha.
Earlier, due 2C category license only 40-seater aircraft was permitted to land on the airport.
With new license, the people of entire North Chhattisgarh including Bilaspur can enjoy the facility of air connectivity.
The Government of Chhattisgarh took this initiative keeping in view the public sentiment of Bilaspur and has got its approval from the Civil Aviation Department of the Government of India, the communique added.
