Farmers' tractor rally was a terror rally, says Former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh

Raipur: Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and National Vice-President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Dr. Raman Singh on Wednesday sought strict action against farmer leaders responsible for violence in Delhi on Republic Day, said in an official press statement.

Terming the tractor rally as a terror rally, the BJP vice-president has also demanded an investigation against political leaders and the state governments participating in the agenda of opposing the country and the federal structure.

The actual face of the leaders running the movement in the name of farmers has been exposed by what occurred in the national capital on the Republic Day.

He demanded stern action against those leaders running political campaigns in the name of farmers' agitation.

He alleged that from gully leaders to Chief Ministers are involved in the nefarious campaign launched against the Union Government.