Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Govt Only Did Corruption, Says Mansukh Mandaviya

Janjgir Champa/Raipur: Union Health Minister and Chhattisgarh state election co-incharge Mansukh Mandaviya said that if Chhattisgarh needs development, then form a double engine government in Chhattisgarh with full majority. Congress government instead of development, nothing was done here except corruption.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently said in a public meeting, “You form the BJP government in Chhattisgarh, I guarantee development.”

He was addressing a public meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party in Janjgir Champa on Friday.

Mandaviya takes postshots at CM baghel

Attacking the Congress government and alleged that Bhupesh Baghel did not allow the Prime Minister's residence to be built. None of the farmers' loans were waived off. Didn't fulfill his promise. Rather, Bhupesh Baghel made the state the ATM of the Gandhi family. This government has deceived the common people.

He said the people of Chhattisgarh have understood it and they will not be deceived. The people of state are in a mood for change in the 2023 elections. He said that the Congress government is anti-tribal. There is huge anger among the public against this government.

BJP candidate from Janjgir Champa and Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel said that the Congress government has made a record of corruption, fraud, false promises and scams worth crores of rupees in the last five years. The Congress government of Chhattisgarh kept lying and did not work.

He said that the former BJP government of the state did all-round development of Chhattisgarh for 15 years under the leadership of Dr. Raman Singh. BJP has fulfilled what it promised.

Janjgir Champa assembly candidate Narayan Chandel, Akaltara candidate Saurabh Singh, and Pamgarh candidate Santosh Lahere were present.

