Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel To Launch 'Swami Atmanand Coaching' Scheme On October 3

Raipur: After the opening series of Atmanand School, the Chhattisgarh government is going to embark on a new journey of improving quality education in the state. As part of a new initiative, the government is going to provide coaching to class twelve students aspiring for competitive exams like medical, engineering.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will launch the 'Swami Atmanand Coaching' scheme on October 3, 2023 which will facilitate eligible students for free coaching, an official communiqué said.

School Education Minister Ravindra Choubey and senior officials of the School and Education department after having serious consultation with Allen Career Institute has agreed to provide free coaching under Corporate Social Responsibility.

Chhattisgarh Government and Allen Institute will sign an MoU to offer online coaching to top-performing 12th-grade students in state-run schools for competitive exams, the communiqué said.

CM Baghel introduced this scheme on Independence Day

Notably, CM Baghel announced this initiative during Independence Day celebrations, aiming to support government school students in engineering and medical entrance exams.

This partnership aims to enhance educational opportunities for these students, addressing critical exam preparation needs, the government said.

The School Education Department will initiate the Atmanand Coaching Scheme, offering coaching to students who achieved a minimum of 60 percent marks in 10th grade and are pursuing 12th grade. This program will be accessible through 140 coaching centres spread across 146 development headquarters and four cities, including Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, and Korba. It aims to provide online coaching for comprehensive preparation for pre-engineering IIT and pre-medical NEET exams, facilitated by the SCERT, the communiqué said.

District education officers, under the guidance of the Department of Public Instructions, have started establishing coaching centres to implement this initiative effectively.

Students will be admitted based on merit

The 'Swami Atmanand Coaching' Scheme will admit students based on merit. Eligible candidates must be regular 12th-grade students in government schools within their development block or city. Specifically, those in the biology and mathematics streams at development block headquarters schools are eligible. Each coaching centre will enrol 75 to 100 students, with a maximum of 50 students selecting for pre-medical and pre-engineering courses, emphasising academic excellence in these fields.

Online classes schedule

Online classes, to be conducted by the SCERT in Raipur, are scheduled from 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm. Detailed guidelines have been provided to the subject expert, nodal officer, and principals, a government press release said.

Specialised classes for the JEE and NEET exams will be held at Atmanand Schools and various state-run schools. Each coaching centre will feature dedicated teachers and a chief nodal officer or senior lecturer for subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics. The program will involve online coaching institutes, analysis of student report cards, and feedback from both the students and parents, a government official said.

Additionally, monitoring officers will oversee and intensively monitor the program's implementation for optimal results, he added.

