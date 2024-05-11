Will PM Modi Retire From Politics In 2025 At The Age Of 75? Home Minister Amit Shah Responds To Arvind Kejriwal's Claims (VIDEO)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah responds on Arvind Kejriwal's claims that PM Modi will retire at the age of 75 | X | ANI

Hyderabad: Responding to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's statement that PM Modi will retire after turning 75 this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday dismissed AAP Chief's claims, saying that there are no such provisions in BJP's constitution and PM Modi will become the Prime Minister of this country for the third time Shah alleged that the leaders of INDIA bloc are spreading misconceptions as they are aware that the BJP will cross 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Talking to ANI, the Home Minister said, "The people of this country, be it from the East, West, North, South or Northeast, are standing with Modi. All the leaders of the INDI alliance know that we are going to cross 400 seats and Modi ji will become the PM of this country for the third time. That is why they are spreading this type of misconception."

"I want to clarify that there is no such provision in the BJP's constitution and Modi ji will lead the country till 2029 and he will also lead the coming elections. There is no good news for the INDI alliance," Shah added.

The Home Minister said that the INDIA alliance cannot win the elections by spreading such lies.

"They (the leaders of the INDIA alliance) should work harder. They should stop the corruption and work with sympathy and sensitivity. They cannot win the elections by spreading lies," he said.

Shah's statement comes after Kejriwal questioned the NDA's candidate for the Prime Minister post, claiming that Amit Shah will succeed Narendra Modi.

Pointing out the precedent of leaders retiring at 75, the Delhi CM said, "These people ask the INDIA Alliance who will be their prime minister. I ask the BJP: Who will be your prime minister? PM Modi is turning 75 on September 17. He made a rule that leaders in the party would retire after 75 years. LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, and Yashwant Sinha were retired and now PM Modi is going to retire on September 17."

Claiming that Amit Shah will be the next prime minister of the country after PM Modi, Kejriwal said, "If their government is formed, they will first dispose of Yogi Adityanath and then make Amit Shah the Prime Minister of the country. PM Modi is asking for votes for Amit Shah. Will Amit Shah fulfil Modi's guarantee?"

The Supreme Court on Friday gave interim bail to the Aam Admi Party convenor till June 1. However, as per the terms of his bail, the Delhi Chief Minister cannot make any comment about his role in the Delhi liquor scam case.