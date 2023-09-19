Chhattisgarh Emerges As A Model Of Social Justice, Says CM Bhupesh Baghel | File pic

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel stated today that the state has emerged as the biggest model of social justice in the entire country, with plans designed to uplift all sections of society.

He made these remarks while speaking at the "Building New Chhattisgarh" program hosted by a private electronic channel in the capital city of Raipur in the evening.

In his speech, he highlighted the ongoing efforts to provide economic support to farmers, tribes, workers, women, and youth. Approximately 40 lakh people have been lifted out of poverty in the state, and working individuals are receiving remuneration, marking a new era of progress.

The Scope of Naxals Has Been Restricted, Says CM

Today, he stated that the reach of Naxalites has been curtailed. An initiative has been launched to reopen closed schools in the Bastar region, ensuring a secure future for the next generations. A conducive environment for industry and business has been established, along with efforts to enhance infrastructure.

He shared his visit to Bijapur and his experience, noting that the remote areas of the district are gradually integrating into the mainstream. Farmers are now adopting modern agricultural equipment, including tractors.

